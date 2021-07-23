Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.
ABT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.
NYSE ABT traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $120.44. The company had a trading volume of 42,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,793. The firm has a market cap of $214.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $118,920,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.