Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $120.44. The company had a trading volume of 42,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,793. The firm has a market cap of $214.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $118,920,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.