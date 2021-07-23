Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $118.25 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $210.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

