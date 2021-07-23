Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Raised by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.6% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.87. The company had a trading volume of 202,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

