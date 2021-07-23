Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANIOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acerinox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45. Acerinox has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Acerinox will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is an increase from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

