Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.35) and the highest is ($1.16). Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($4.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.18) to ($2.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.52).

Several research analysts have commented on ACHV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Achieve Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of ACHV stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.60. 149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CEO John Bencich bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,987. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 87,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

