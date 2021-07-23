Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.16%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,538. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26. Acme United has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $148.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.04.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.
Acme United Company Profile
Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
