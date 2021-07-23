Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,538. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26. Acme United has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $148.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Acme United alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

In other Acme United news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 3,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $162,882.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $299,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,877.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.