ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE:ACR opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $151.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 243.37, a current ratio of 243.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 24.67%. Equities research analysts predict that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,043,000. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

