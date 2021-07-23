Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $35,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

ATVI opened at $90.47 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

