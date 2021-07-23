Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.52 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,616.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,114.69 or 0.06290625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.23 or 0.01363094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00373136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00136568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.64 or 0.00605780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.32 or 0.00375761 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.99 or 0.00291486 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.