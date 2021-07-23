Adelante Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Adelante Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,701 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for approximately 1.7% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $26,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $80.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,105. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.80. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.