Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $59.75 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Adelante Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,186,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,884 shares during the period. Kimco Realty makes up 3.8% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Kimco Realty worth $59,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 137,259 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,825. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

