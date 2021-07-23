Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $96.15 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,342,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,516 shares during the period. Welltower comprises approximately 6.0% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $96,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 38.5% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Welltower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Welltower by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,744,000 after buying an additional 171,663 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,853. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.