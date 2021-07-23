ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 120.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,626 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,636 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in ADT were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,776,000. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in ADT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,501,000 after buying an additional 3,608,528 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ADT by 1,235.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,598,794 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $21,934,000 after buying an additional 2,404,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,427,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in ADT by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,446,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,056,000 after buying an additional 1,701,863 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ADT. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

ADT opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.