ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,080,691 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,677 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ADT were worth $76,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ADT during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 19.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADT opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

