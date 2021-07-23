Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stake Increased by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 59.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 519,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,009 shares during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education accounts for approximately 6.6% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $20,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,778,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after buying an additional 288,790 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,486,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,960,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATGE stock remained flat at $$35.07 during trading hours on Friday. 334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,300. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

