Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.94. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$4.93, with a volume of 336,947 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$927.40 million and a PE ratio of -51.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000 in the last ninety days.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

