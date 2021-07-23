Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 65.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

ADV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 3,447 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Advantage Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $580.82 million and a P/E ratio of 12.56.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $791.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $128,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,389,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,076,000 after buying an additional 1,376,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $85,605,000. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,862,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,618,000 after buying an additional 81,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,432,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

