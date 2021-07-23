Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$19.67 and last traded at C$19.52. Approximately 141,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 227,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.49.

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.33.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.16.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$754.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$682.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.25864 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 54.54%.

About Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.