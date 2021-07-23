Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $127.01 and last traded at $127.01. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.01.

About Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

