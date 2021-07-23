agilon health (NYSE:AGL) vs. Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Critical Survey

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get agilon health alerts:

32.9% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Ontrak shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares agilon health and Ontrak’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.22 billion 11.44 -$60.05 million N/A N/A Ontrak $82.84 million 5.92 -$22.71 million ($1.29) -20.45

Ontrak has lower revenue, but higher earnings than agilon health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for agilon health and Ontrak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00 Ontrak 0 2 3 0 2.60

agilon health currently has a consensus price target of $41.38, indicating a potential upside of 15.99%. Ontrak has a consensus price target of $42.60, indicating a potential upside of 61.49%. Given Ontrak’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ontrak is more favorable than agilon health.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health N/A N/A N/A Ontrak -20.77% -54.79% -14.11%

Summary

agilon health beats Ontrak on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.