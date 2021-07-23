Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Position Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 457,201 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 79,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

AKBA stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $408.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.76.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

