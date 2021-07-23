Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $408.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 178,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.