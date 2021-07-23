Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP Sells $21,672.81 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $21,672.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $9.40 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 437.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 204,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 166,141 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 55.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.