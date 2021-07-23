Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

AGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

NYSE:AGI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.80. 33,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,436. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.36.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

