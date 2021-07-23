Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALK stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. 20,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,109. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALK. Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.92.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $295,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,541 shares of company stock worth $2,899,921. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

