Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.94. Albany International has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albany International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

