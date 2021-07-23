Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $72.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 5,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 203,662 shares.The stock last traded at $35.51 and had previously closed at $34.33.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $609.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.59.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

