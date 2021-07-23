Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $311.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $8.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.46. 892,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,020,098. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.03. The company has a market capitalization of $555.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $198.26 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

