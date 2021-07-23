Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,756 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.11% of Alkermes worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 600.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 182.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $3,313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,809,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,609 shares of company stock valued at $10,686,156. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.87. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

