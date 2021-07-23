Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

ABTX stock opened at $34.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $705.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

