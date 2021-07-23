Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Allegion stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,463. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.49. Allegion has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.67 target price on shares of Allegion in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.11.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

