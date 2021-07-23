AllianceBlock (ALBT) Achieves Market Cap of $63.99 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $63.99 million and $841,227.00 worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllianceBlock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00048698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.00863750 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock (ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,492,983 coins. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllianceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllianceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.