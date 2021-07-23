AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Up 4.4%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.76 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 1,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 188,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

ALVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Get AlloVir alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.86.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AlloVir by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 558,523 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.