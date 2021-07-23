Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Reaches $0.47 on Exchanges

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001414 BTC on major exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00102306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00139389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,265.11 or 1.00126343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

