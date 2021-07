Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

TKNO stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Alpha Teknova has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

