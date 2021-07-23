Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

ALPN stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $205.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 73,917 shares of company stock worth $1,012,419 over the last ninety days. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

