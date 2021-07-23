Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%. Alpine Income Property Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.380-$1.480 EPS.

PINE traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.13 million, a P/E ratio of 126.57 and a beta of 0.99. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $20.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

