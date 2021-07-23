alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €18.40 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. alstria office REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.99 ($18.81).

ETR:AOX opened at €17.40 ($20.47) on Thursday. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €15.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

