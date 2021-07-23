Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Kensico Capital Management Corp

Kensico Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,000 shares during the period. Alteryx makes up approximately 0.8% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $24,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Alteryx by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.91. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $181.08.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.36.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,267. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

