Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Shares in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 250,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000.

Get Population Health Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PHIC opened at $9.82 on Friday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Population Health Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Population Health Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.