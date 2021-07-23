Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 400,000 Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter worth $152,000.

COLIU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Colicity Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

