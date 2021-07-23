Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $2.67 Million in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,468 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTZ opened at $99.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Cowen initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

