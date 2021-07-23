Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $3.68 Million in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.12% of Seer as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEER. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its stake in Seer by 317.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Seer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seer by 1,914.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,129,000 after buying an additional 1,047,418 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $86.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.72.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Seer’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Seer news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Seer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

