Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 279,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.49% of Bioventus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,987,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,314,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19. Bioventus Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $19.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bioventus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bioventus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

