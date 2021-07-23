Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Appaloosa LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Appaloosa LP reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 8.3% of Appaloosa LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $575,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $13.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,651.40. 71,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,751. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,417.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

