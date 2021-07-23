Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMED. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMED traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.09. 3,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,277. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.99 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

