American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.62. The stock had a trading volume of 73,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,447. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.21. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

