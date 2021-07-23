American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $31,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,897,000 after buying an additional 237,161 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $251,873,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,957,000 after purchasing an additional 850,936 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,211,000 after purchasing an additional 777,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 270,673 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

