American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

Shares of AMH opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $42.25.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $71,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,658,000 after buying an additional 1,452,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,560,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

