American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

NASDAQ AMNB traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,895. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $324.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

AMNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

